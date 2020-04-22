20 Harry Potter quiz questions and answers for your virtual pub quiz

Pub Quizzes and Harry Potter are two of the nation’s favourite pastimes, and now thanks to the magic of the internet virtual quizzes are more popular than ever. So next time you’re on House Party, Google Hangouts, Zoom or Messenger with some fellow Potterheads, it’s time to see what they really know about The Boy Who Lived.

is here with a round devoted to Harry Potter to see if your friends know their Horcruxes from their Hufflepuffs – read on for 20 questions for your next online quiz! Answers below – no cheating…

Questions

Who is Harry Potter’s godfather? What year was the first film, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, released in cinemas? Which future Batman actor played Triwizard Tournament entrant Cedric Diggory? Who was Minister for Magic during the first five films? What was the name of the Hippogriff Harry and Hermione save from execution? On which floor of Hogwarts was the forbidden corridor in The Philosopher’s Stone? What was the name of the tree Harry and Ron crashed their car into? Who did Killing Eve star Fiona Shaw play in the Harry Potter films? What village can Hogwarts students visit from their third year? Who was Hermione’s date at the Yule Ball? What is the name of Voldermort’s pet snake? What flavour are Bertie Bott’s beans? Which future Doctor Who played Barty Crouch Jr. in The Goblet of Fire? What is the name of the building said to be the most haunted in Britain? What animal represents Hufflepuff house? What is the name of Harry’s mother? Which actor replaced Richard Harris as Dumbledore from the Prisoner of Azkaban onwards? Which Weasley brother gets married in the Deathly Hallows Part 1? Which class has a different teacher every year? Who did Game of Thrones actress Natalia Tena play in the Harry Potter films?

Answers

