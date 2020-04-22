John Boyega says Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker had “some disappointments” but was “very fulfilling”

Accessibility Links

He's the latest cast member to speak out on the recent Star Wars entry

John Boyega stars as Finn in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, directed by JJ Abrams

John Boyega has said that he had “some disappointments” with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The ninth episode in the Skywalker saga was released in December 2019 to a decidedly mixed response from critics and fans alike.

The Force Awakens director JJ Abrams returned to helm the epic finale, which wrapped up the stories of Finn (Boyega), Poe (Oscar Isaac) and Daisy Ridley’s powerful Jedi knight, Rey.

When a Twitter user called the film “embarrassing” in a reply to Boyega, the actor hit back with the following response:

“Embarrassing? LOL you wish. Very fulfilling, some disappointments but yet not that big of a deal. Everyone has moved on…”

He did not go into further detail about which parts of the film he found disappointing.

Boyega hasn’t been afraid to speak his mind about Star Wars since The Rise of Skywalker’s release, regularly interacting with fans online and stating that he would not make a Disney+ series about his character.

Recently, his co-star Daisy Ridley also spoke candidly about her experience since the release of the latest film, stating that she was “really proud” of the series but had noticed a change in fan opinion.

She told Dragcast: “It was weird, I felt like all of this love that we had been shown the first time round… I was like ‘Where has the love gone?’.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is available on DVD and Blu-ray now, order on Amazon here

All about Star Wars Episode IX: the Rise of Skywalker

Baby Yoda in The Mandalorian on Disney Plus (Disney+)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
