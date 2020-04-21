The Batman, The Flash, Shazam 2 and Sopranos prequel pushed back

Following in the footsteps of Disney, Warner Bros has pushed back release dates for some of its most anticipated projects amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

The Batman, The Flash, Shazam 2 and The Sopranos prequel are just some of the films affected by the studio’s updated release schedule, which is a response to cinema’s closing and productions being delayed.

Matt Reeves’ Batman has moved from 25th June 2021 to 1st October 2021, while The Flash’s first solo movie has been brought forward by a month to 3rd June 2022.

The Sopranos prequel, titled The Many Saints of Newark and starring James Gandolfini’s son, will not be released this year, moving instead to 2021, though an official release date is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, fans of Shazam! will have to wait an extra eight months for the sequel, which will arrive on 4th November 2022 instead of 1st April 2022 as originally intended.

Other movies affected by the new schedule include Oscar hopeful King Richard, which stars Will Smith as Venus and Serena Williams’ father and will now be released in November 2021 rather than November 2020.

It is expected that Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and Wonder Woman 1984 will keep their updated release dates of 17th July and 14th August, though that could change if cinemas remain closed and have a knock-on effect on Warner Bros’ new schedule.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights, Scoob! and horror Malignant have yet to be given new release dates.

