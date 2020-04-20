Accessibility Links

Freema Agyeman’s Martha Jones almost appeared in The Sarah Jane Adventures

Agyeman made the revelation whilst live tweeting during yesterday's Doctor Who watchalong of The Stolen Earth and Journey's End

martha-jones-doctor-who

The recent spate of Doctor Who fan watchalongs have already yielded all sorts of new insights – and yesterday’s live tweeting event for series 4 episodes The Stolen Earth and Journey’s End provided yet more new revelations.

Freema Agyeman, who played the tenth Doctor’s companion Martha Jones in series 3 (and returned for the series 4 finale), claimed that there had been plans for her character to appear in spin-off The Sarah Jane Adventures.

The show which saw the late Elisabeth Sladen reprise her role as the title character, ran for five series on CBBC from 2007 to 2011.

Writing about Sladen, who also appeared in The Stolen Earth and Journey’s End, Agyeman tweeted, “Elizabeth Sladen. Beautiful woman. Inside & out.

“There were plans for Martha to appear in The Sarah Jane Adventures. I would’ve adored the opportunity to work alongside this lady. So full of class & grace. Gone from this temporal dimension but never forgotten.”

Although Martha never did appear in The Sarah Jane Adventures, she did play a part in the other major Doctor Who spin-off show from the Russell T Davies era, Torchwood – making guest appearances in the second series of the hit show.

The Stolen Earth and Journey’s End were the latest in a long line of fan favourite Doctor Who episodes to be given the watchalong treatment – with others having included the 50th anniversary special The Day of the Doctor and series five episode Vincent and the Doctor – and the project doesn’t look set to stop any time soon.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One for Revolution of the Daleks in late 2020/early 2021. Check out what else is on with our TV guide

