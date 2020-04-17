Accessibility Links

The Shining spin-off series in the pipeline from JJ Abrams

New show Overlook will tell untold stories from the world's creepiest hotel

The Shining

We’ve had a hit movie. We’ve had a sequel film starring Ewan McGregor. And now we’re getting a TV show – all inspired by Stephen King’s seminal horror novel The Shining.

The spin-off series comes courtesy of Bad Robot – the production company headed by Star Wars and Star Trek director JJ Abrams – who are developing it for upcoming US streaming service HBO Max.

Titled Outlook, the new horror-thriller show will explore untold stories of the titular Overlook Hotel, the primary setting of The Shining and its sequel, Doctor Sleep.

Key castings are yet to be announced, but it’s been confirmed Abrams and Bad Robot’s head of television, Ben Stephenson (who’s worked on the likes of Westworld), will serve as executive producers.

The show’s ten episodes are also rumoured to be written by Dustin Thomason and Scott Brown (who penned other Stephen King series Castle Rock), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

While it will air on streaming platform HBO Max, it’s not currently clear how UK viewers will be able to view it. Indeed, neither is it clear how UK audiences will be able to warch JJ Abram’s other TV series, the Dark Justice League, which was commissioned alongside Overlook.

HBO Max was originally set to launch in the US this May with a brand new Friends reunion special. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the highly-anticipated show has been postponed to a later date.

If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

The Shining

The Shining
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
