Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Scifi
  5. Torchwood: How to join John Barrowman, Burn Gorman, Gareth David-Lloyd and Naoko Mori for our live chat

Torchwood: How to join John Barrowman, Burn Gorman, Gareth David-Lloyd and Naoko Mori for our live chat

It’s time to #askTorchwood and submit your questions

The cast of Torchwood: Gareth David-Lloyd, John Barrowman, Naoko Mori and Burn Gorman (BBC)

As we approach our next RT Watchalong of Doctor Who spin-off Torchwood (on Friday 17th April starting at 8:00pm BST), we can reveal that we’ll be reuniting even more of the Cardiff alien-hunters, with series stars Naoko Mori, Burn Gorman and Gareth David-Lloyd joining series lead John Barrowman for our livestreamed aftershow.

Advertisement

Yes, that’s right – we’ll have four of Torchwood Three streaming live over the internet following our virtual screening of series two’s Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang, with the Q&A beginning shortly after the episode viewing at around 8:50pm BST and featuring a mix of chat, reminisces and fan questions.

You can watch the livestreamed Q&A on this page on the night or on YouTube– but first, we need you to submit some questions for all three actors using the #askTorchwood hashtag on Twitter.

Always longed to get more info about Captain Jack Harkness, Owen Harper, Ianto Jones or Toshiko Sato? Want some behind-the-scenes secrets from Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang? Put your question to the team and #askTorchwood, and we’ll try our best to show it to them. Unusual or guest-specific questions are particularly welcome, and make sure to get them in sooner rather than later.

After you’ve posted your questions, join RadioTimes.com and the cast to rewatch Torchwood series 2, episode 1 on Friday 17th April, pressing “play” on Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang at 8:00pm BST (12:00pm PT and 3:00pm ET) on either BBC iPlayer, a DVD or an On-Demand service (more details here) and following along with the chat on Twitter via the hashtag #TorchwoodIsReady.

Then, when the episode is concluded join us on this page or YouTube to watch our live aftershow with the cast as they answer your questions, look back on the episode and more.

Torchwood is ready – but are you?

Advertisement

Our Torchwood watchalong begins at 8:00pm BST on Friday 17th April. Check out the live Q&A on the Radio Times Facebook page or on this page

Tags

All about Doctor Who

Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who (BBC)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Cooks Professional 1000W Stand Mixer

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get £10 off the fantastic 1000W Cooks Professional Stand Mixer

Whip up some of your best bakes yet with this powerful and easy-to-use stand mixer

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

39720

Russell T Davies promises more “brand new” material for Doctor Who’s next fan watchalong

doctor who

Doctor Who's Amy Pond and Rory Williams make surprise return

John Barrowman as Captain Jack and James Marsters as Captain John in Torchwood

Torchwood: Join John Barrowman and special guests for a rewatch of Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang

Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor - Doctor Who _ Season 12, Episode 10 - Photo Credit: James Pardon/BBC Studios/BBC America

Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker delivers special social distancing message from lockdown