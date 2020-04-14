James Gunn says there’s “no reason” for The Suicide Squad to be delayed

Director James Gunn has said that his upcoming Suicide Squad sequel shouldn’t be delayed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The film sees the return of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, alongside a team of fellow supervillains, as they take on another dangerous mission.

The Suicide Squad wrapped filming in late February and is slated for release on 6th August 2021, by which time it is hoped that the current crisis will be under control.

Gunn is currently editing the movie together from home and said that there was “no reason” to think that it would be delayed, as several other major blockbusters have been.

Right now there’s no reason for #TheSuicideSquad release date to move. We are on or ahead of schedule. We were extremely fortunate to wrap shooting & set up editing from our homes (due to a post production team & studio with foresight) before quarantine. https://t.co/URRFXX58r3 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 12, 2020

That said, fans shouldn’t get their hopes up for any official images or trailers just yet; while production on The Suicide Squad is running smoothly, Gunn went on to say that “a lot of other factors” have slowed.

It could be that Warner Bros is not looking to start promoting the film yet as cinemas remain closed and attention is squarely focused on the pandemic, especially given that the release date is so far away.

I wish we were but, as you might imagine, although editing #TheSuicideSquad has been pretty smooth in the time of quarantine (I’m working on the cut right now), there are a lot of other factors slowed – some of those related to releasing images, trailers, etc. https://t.co/Mk64ax3fUu — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 12, 2020

Typically, initial trailers are dropped roughly six months before a movie’s scheduled release date, but previous DC films have received official online teasers well before that.

The Suicide Squad co-stars Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Idris Elba, John Cena, Peter Capaldi and Taika Waititi, among other big names.

Gunn is also well known for directing the first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies, and will be returning to helm the third instalment.

He told a fan on Twitter that plans for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 are “exactly the same” as before coronavirus, although notably the film does not currently have a release date.

Previously, fans had speculated that it could be released in 2022, but this remains unconfirmed at the time of writing.

Right now the plans with Vol 3 are also exactly the same as they were before coronavirus. https://t.co/cVHe31gtPQ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 12, 2020

Marvel Studios recently altered its Phase Four schedule to account for the coronavirus pandemic and announced a release date for Captain Marvel 2.