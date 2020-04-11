Torchwood: Join John Barrowman and special guests for a rewatch of Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang

Following the success of our RadioTimes.com watchalong of Torchwood episode Captain Jack Harkness a few weeks ago, we’re headed back into the world of the hard-hitting Doctor Who spin-off for another communal rewatch – and this time, we’re sealing it with a kiss on Friday 17th April.

Yes, that’s right – following a fan vote the second episode we’ll all be pressing “play” on together at the same time is 2008 episode Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang, written by Chris Chibnall and starring James Marsters as an old flame of Jack’s (John Barrowman) who causes trouble for the team in Cardiff.

Getting involved is simple. On Friday 17th April at 8:00pm BST (that’s 12:00pm PT and 3:00pm ET) fans around the world will press “play” on the episode simultaneously, watching along on BBC iPlayer, on DVD or another streaming service (see a full list of places where Torchwood is available below).

As the episode plays star John Barrowman will be streaming the rewatch live from his Instagram account and tweeting about it alongside other cast, and fans who want to join in the conversation can do so by using and following the hashtag #TorchwoodIsReady.

Once the episode is over, we’ll once again by joined by Mr Barrowman and some special guests (to be announced soon) for a livestreamed aftershow and Q&A about the episode and Torchwood in general, so get your questions ready – there’ll be a chance to submit them very soon.

For now, you just need to get your hands on a copy of the episode (series two episode one, if you need more detail) and get ready for the Friday night of any Torchwood fan’s life. If you’re outside the UK, watch Torchwood on Amazon Prime Video, buy the digital box set on Sky, or the full DVD box set for seasons 1-4 is available too. You can also buy episodes on iTunes.

Torchwood is ready – but are you?

