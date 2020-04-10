The best Marvel Easter Eggs to hunt out this Easter

As any good pop culture fan knows, the best Easter Eggs aren’t always made of chocolate – which is why this year we’re pulling together some of the biggest and best secret references, in-jokes and callbacks hidden inside your favourite TV shows and movies for a very different sort of Easter Egg hunt (follow along on Twitter with the hashtag #RadioTimesEasterEgg).

Today, we’re delving into the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to take a look at some of the best Easter Eggs featured in films about the Avengers and their friends. Check out one of our favourite Marvel Easter Eggs below, followed by some of our in-depth Marvel Easter Egg content from the last few years.

Our top Easter Egg pick – a farewell to arms

Considering how many deep-cut comic-book references there are in the Marvel movies, you might expect us to pull some of those out as our top example (and to be fair, Beta Ray Bill’s statue in Thor: Ragnarok almost cut it).

But we couldn’t resist instead showcasing an Easter Egg that has appeared in the most Marvel movies – because what’s the MCU about if not linking loads of different superhero films together? – while also referring to another Disney property.

Here’s the salient question: have you ever noticed how many Marvel characters get their arms or hands cut off? During the MCU’s “Phase Two” of movies (which began after the 2012 Avengers movie with Iron Man 3 and lasts until Ant-Man) fans came to realise that every single film saw a character rather brutally disarmed.

Later, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed that these were intentional references, and were specifically riffing on one of his favourite movies: 1981’s Star Wars: The Empire Strike Back, which famously saw Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) injured in a similar way (since then, characters have tended to lose an arm in most Star Wars movies).

“So I’m obsessed with Star Wars – and it didn’t start out as intentional, but it became intentional,” Feige told Cinemablend. “It sort of happens in every Star Wars movie, but I was sort of looking at it, ‘Okay, is Phase Two our ‘Empire Strikes Back’?’ Not really, but tonally things are a little different.

“Somebody gets their arm cut off in every Phase Two movie,” he concluded. “Every single one.”

In Iron Man 3 it’s villain Aldritch Killian (Guy Pearce) who has his arm cut off, while in Thor: The Dark World (also released in 2013) Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder has a hand amputated during an illusion.

In Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Bucky (Sebastian Stan) loses an arm in a flashback and returns as the titular assassin with a prosthetic, while Guardians of the Galaxy features living tree Groot (Vin Diesel) having both his arms temporarily cut off in a battle.

Following that, Avengers: Age of Ultron sees an actual Star Wars actor (Andy Serkis, who later lost an arm in The Last Jedi) fall victim to the curse when sentient robot Ultron (James Spader) maims arms dealer (ahem) Ulysses Klaw, while Ant-Man baddie Yellowjacket (Corey Stoll) ended the 2015 film when one arm shrunk off his body before the rest of him followed.

And the farewell to arms even slipped into the recently-concluded Phase Three when Bucky/The Winter Soldier had his robot arm severed by Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr) in Captain America: Civil War. Clearly these heroes really were risking life and limb the whole time…

Want more Marvel Easter Egg goodness? Check out a few of our favourites from the past few years below.

