Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Scifi
  5. Trolls World Tour gets early video on-demand release date – how to watch
  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

Trolls World Tour gets early video on-demand release date – how to watch

The Trolls sequel is now available on home entertainment so you can watch it at home

Trolls: World Tour

Trolls World Tour is the next film to get an early video on-demand release to help combat the coronavirus pandemic’s effects on the entertainment industry.

Advertisement

As cinemas around the world continue to shut down, Universal made the decision “to provide an option” for people to view the Trolls sequel and some of its other titles at home.

How to watch Trolls World Tour online

Trolls World Tour is the first film to be released both in theatres and at home on the same date. Others such as The Invisible Man, The Hunt and Birds of Prey have been released on home entertainment much earlier than anticipated too.

Trolls: World Tour is now on Sky Store, Amazon Prime Video, iTunes/Apple TV and Google Play.

You can also sign up to Disney+ for £59.99 for a whole year or get a seven day trial and watch the original Trolls.

Why has Trolls World Tour been released early?

Universal boss Jeff Shell said in a statement: “Universal Pictures has a broad and diverse range of movies with 2020 being no exception.

“Rather than delaying these films or releasing them into a challenged distribution landscape, we wanted to provide an option for people to view these titles in the home that is both accessible and affordable.

“We hope and believe that people will still go to the movies in theatres where available, but we understand that for people in different areas of the world that is increasingly becoming less possible.”

Trolls World Tour was due to be released in cinemas on 6th April, but will now be available to watch at home from the same date.

The Trolls sequel sees Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick reprise their roles as Poppy and Branch, who’ll have to deal with a brand new threat in the shape of rocker trolls hellbent on destroying all other music.

Advertisement

Trolls World Tour was released on home entertainment on 6th April. Watch the original Trolls on Amazon Prime here.

Tags

All about Trolls

Trolls World Tour
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Family and pet photoshoot

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get a pet portrait photography session for just £25!

Expert photographers will capture pictures you’ll treasure forever

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Disney Plus TV

How do I get Disney+ on my smart TV? How to download and set up the app

Stranger Things season 3

Netflix cuts streaming quality for 30 days to free up bandwidth

Frozen 2

When will Frozen 2 be on Disney+ UK? Movie arrives ready for the weekend

Robert Finster as Freud (Netflix)

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix