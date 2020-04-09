Is Spiderman: Homecoming on Disney Plus UK? How to watch online and stream the movie

Disney Plus has most of the Marvel movies ready for you to watch, but there are a few movies you’ll have to watch elsewhere – Spidey being one of them.

If you’ve already got Disney Plus you may have started working your way through the Marvel movies in order, if so good work, but you probably have hit a few stumbling block. The first, there’s no The Incredible Hulk and there’s no Spider-Man movies.

Now, don’t worry, stop scrolling mindlessly through the Disney Plus library trying to hunt it down, it’s not there.

Is Spider-Man on Disney Plus?

Simply put, no. You won’t find Spider-Man: Homecoming or Far From Home on the platform because Disney doesn’t own the rights to it, Sony does.

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man has starred in the big crossover films as part of the Sony/Disney deal but the solo movies are under Sony.

All the other movies – bar The Incredible Hulk – are available on Disney Plus though and you can subscribe to Disney Plus for £59.99 a year or £5.99 a month.

How to watch Spider-Man: Homecoming

You can watch both Spider-Man movies on Amazon. Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home are currently available to rent, buy and stream.

Watch Spider-Man: Homecoming on Amazon and Spider-Man: Far From Home on Amazon.

NOW TV also has the old school Spider-Man movies starring Tobey Maguire. You can start a NOW TV seven day free trial if you fancy watching those. There’s also the Amazing Spider-Man.

Sky has Spider-Man: Far From Home too it’s available for £7.99 on Sky Store. Spider-Man: Homecoming is available for £4.99 on Sky Store.

If you’re wondering how to watch the Marvel movies in order there are a few ways. We have our guide to watching the Marvel movies in order to make things easier.

