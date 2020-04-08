Emmanuelle Chriqui cast as Lana Lang in Superman and Lois

The upcoming Superman television series has just cast an old flame of Clark Kent.

Entourage star Emmanuelle Chriqui will be a series regular on Superman and Lois in the role of Lana Lang, a figure from the hero’s younger days growing up in Smallville.

When her friends moved away, she settled in the quaint town and got a job as a loan officer at the local bank, but becomes reacquainted with Kent at a particularly difficult point in her life.

The new series will be set in the so-called Arrowverse, currently populated by The Flash, Supergirl, Batwoman and other DC Comics programmes.

Tyler Hoechlin (Teen Wolf) will be reprising his role as the iconic superhero, which he has played on various television shows since 2016 – most recently taking part in the ambitious crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Elizabeth Tulloch (Grimm) will play Lois Lane, a journalist for the Daily Planet newspaper and Clark Kent’s wife, with whom she has two sons: Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin).

The series will see the original comic book power couple coping with being working parents – particularly difficult when there are super villains on the loose.

Lana Lang has previously been portrayed in live-action by Kristin Kreuk (Beauty & The Beast), who played the character in eight seasons of Smallville.

Superman and Lois has no confirmed premiere date as yet. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.