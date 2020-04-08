Listen to RadioTimes.com’s Doctor Who podcast – the best spin-offs

In this week’s Doctor Who podcast, we’re leaving Doctor Who itself behind – well, sort of – to chat about the BBC sci-fi drama’s large back catalogue of spin-off series.

From the iconic opening credits of K-9 and Company through to the glory years of Torchwood and the Sarah Jane Adventures, Doctor Who has brought life to an awful lot of successor shows, some of which have found more, er, success than others.

Bit which does the best job of carrying the Doctor Who flame? This week we delve into the biggest spin-offs to ponder how well they stood on their own two feet, tied into their parent show and managed to attract a new fanbase.

Later, we remind ourselves of the spin-offs that never quite made it to air (Rose Tyler: Earth Defence, we hardly knew ye) and ponder why none have managed to maintain the popularity of Doctor Who itself.

And we also kick off our new campaign to bring Elisabeth Sladen’s The Sarah Jane Adventures back to BBC iPlayer during the UK lockdown (where it would join Torchwood and Doctor Who), adding another binge option for bored sci-fi fans looking to while away the hours.

Want more Doctor Who spin-off fun? We recently hosted a Q&A with Torchwood stars Naoko Mori and John Barrowman, which you can watch in full here…

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021