How to watch and stream Sonic the Hedgehog movie now

After a controversial first trailer and a much-publicised redesign of the main character, Sonic The Hedgehog defied the odds to become one of the most successful video game movies of all time.

In his first live-action film adaptation, the blue bolt is living on Earth when the evil Dr. Robotnik (a perfectly cast Jim Carrety) attempts to kidnap him – causing Sonic to team up with local police officer Tom Wachowski (James Marsden) to stop him.

Sonic The Hedgehog will appropriately be making a speedy transition onto digital platforms – here’s how to catch the blue blur online.

When is Sonic the Hedgehog available?

Sonic the Hedgehog dashes onto digital on 10th April, less than two months after its theatrical release on 14th February.

This follows the lead of Emma, which premiered in cinemas the same day and is now one of several films available on demand early due to the coronavirus pandemic.

How to watch Sonic the Hedgehog online

Sonic the Hedgehog is available to pre-order on Amazon Video, Sky Store, Google Play and iTunes. BT TV customers will also be able to purchase the film on the BT TV Store once the film releases on 10th April.

The adventure film is also available to pre-order on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K, though a release date has not been announced.

Sonic the Hedgehog review

You can read our review of Sonic the Hedgehog, in which we described the videogame adaptation as “Enjoyable and entertaining”.

