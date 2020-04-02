Accessibility Links

Matt Smith, Karen Gillan, Arthur Darvill and Steven Moffat to live tweet next Doctor Who watchalong

Fans around the world will be clicking play on the series five premiere The Eleventh Hour at 7pm on Friday 3rd April

Matt Smith and Karen Gillan in Doctor Who: The Eleventh Hour (BBC)

The Doctor Who watchalongs just keep on coming – and the latest episode to be chosen for a live tweeting extravaganza is series five episode The Eleventh Hour, on Friday 3rd April at 7pm.

The episode, which was first broadcast in 2010 was a landmark moment in the new-Who era, marking Steven Moffat’s debut episode as showrunner and Matt Smith’s first full appearance as the Doctor.

The episode also introduced fans to Amy Pond – the much loved companion who was played for two and a half series by Karen Gillan.

As has been the case for all the watchalongs so far, some high profile figures will be joining in the fun on Twitter.

Moffat will be rejoining Twitter for the second time since the lockdown began, while he will also be joined by the episode’s stars Matt Smith, Karen Gillan and Arthur Darvill who played Amy’s fiancee Rory Williams.

Doctor Who Magazine’s Emily Cook, who has organised most of the watchalongs so far, tweeted the news alongside a short trailer for the episode.

She wrote, “Is anyone excited? ‘Cause I’m *really* excited! Broadcast this to the world…”

Other episodes that have already been chosen for watchalongs include series one episode Rose, 10th anniversary special The Day of the Doctor and series five episode Vincent and the Doctor.

Meanwhile tonight RadioTimes.com is hosting the first Torchwood watchalong tonight, with John Barrowman joining as we tweet along with critically acclaimed series one episode Captain Jack Harkness.

The Eleventh Hour watchalong begins at 7pm on Friday 3rd April

