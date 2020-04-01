Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Scifi
  5. Listen to RadioTimes.com’s Doctor Who podcast – The Eleventh Hour at 10

Listen to RadioTimes.com’s Doctor Who podcast – The Eleventh Hour at 10

A decade on from Matt Smith's smash-hit first episode, we take a look back at where it all began for the Eleventh Doctor

Matt Smith and Karen Gillan in Doctor Who: The Eleventh Hour (BBC)

Just a week after one significant Doctor Who anniversary (happy 15th birthday to the revived series!) there’s another significant milestone for the BBC sci-fi drama – ten years since Matt Smith first burst onto our screens in debut episode The Eleventh Hour.

Advertisement

In this week’s RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast, recorded across the Subwave network as the UK continues its lockdown, we take a look back at the Eleventh Doctor’s big debut, rethinking how well the story has aged (hello, Rory’s cameraphone) and what it tells us about what was coming next in the Smith/Steven Moffat era.

Also, we take a look at what Doctor Who fans have been up to to beat the self-isolation blues, debate the merits of Matt Smith’s many TARDIS-es and even ponder the alternate Whoniverse where the series was cancelled after the departure of David Tennant…

You can listen to the full podcast above, and if you want to check out last week’s episode (where we revisited 2005’s Rose) you should follow the link here.

Want more Who? Vote for your favourite modern series in our ongoing poll, check out some of our quizzes, or our rolling series 13 coverage page for all your Whovian needs.

Advertisement

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks comes to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021

Tags

All about Doctor Who

Revolution of the Daleks
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Pomora Adoption Pack

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 40% off when you adopt an Italian olive tree

Each quarter you’ll receive a shipment of the finest oil straight from your tree!

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Karen Gillan and Matt Smith in Doctor Who: Vincent and the Doctor (BBC)

Richard Curtis reveals touching reason why he wrote Doctor Who episode Vincent and the Doctor

CTM watchalong banner updated

How to join Call the Midwife online watch party and aftershow

No Time to Die

All the movies and TV shows delayed by Coronavirus – how COVID 19 is impacting the industry

Bill Nighy – Doctor Who

Matt Smith thinks Bill Nighy’s Doctor Who character is a future Doctor