Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Scifi
  5. Matt Smith thinks Bill Nighy’s Doctor Who character is a future Doctor

Matt Smith thinks Bill Nighy’s Doctor Who character is a future Doctor

Smith made the comment during last night's live watchalong of Vincent and the Doctor

Bill Nighy – Doctor Who

Since the UK went into lockdown as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Doctor Who fans have been arranging regular watchalongs of favourite episodes – and the latest episode to get this treatment was series five’s Vincent and the Doctor.

Advertisement

Acclaimed screenwriter Richard Curtis, who penned the episode, and Karen Gillan, who played the eleventh Doctor’s companion Amy Pond, both joined fans in tweeting along with the episode last night.

And shortly before the watchalong it was announced that two other big names would be tweeting along from the recently created Lockdown Who account – the Eleventh doctor himself, Matt Smith, and the episode’s special guest star Bill Nighy, who appeared uncredited in the small but important role of art curator Dr Black.

As was to be expected, Smith had a few interesting insights to impart during the episode – and one comment in particular has piqued the interest of Who fans.

Smith asked, “What if Bill Nighy is a Doctor from the future sent back to check on the progress of things?! I mean… he’s a Doctor if ever I saw one!!?”

And it seems Whovians enjoyed the suggestion – one fan commented, “I mean he DOES have a bow tie…” while another added, “You just made fandom melt”.

Interestingly, in another world Nighy could have been the Doctor – there were rumours around the time of the 2005 reboot that he was being strongly considered for the role of the Ninth Doctor, although that role of course eventually went to Christopher Eccleston.

It wouldn’t be the first that a great curator was implied to be a future incarnation of the Doctor either…

Advertisement

With more watchalongs planned in the coming days and weeks, it remains to be seen what other intriguing insights might be revealed by members of the cast, but if the events that have been held so far are anything to go by, there are sure to be more surprises in store…

Doctor Who returns to BBC One for Revolution of the Daleks in late 2020/early 2021. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide

Tags

All about Doctor Who

David Tennant and Billie Piper in Doctor Who (BBC)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
HonestBrew Christmas case

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 20% off HonestBrew Christmas cases

Take advantage of this cracking offer and discover the perfect gift for a craft beer lover!

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Karen Gillan and Matt Smith in Doctor Who: Vincent and the Doctor (BBC)

Doctor Who fans plan Vincent and the Doctor rewatch with Karen Gillan and Richard Curtis

John Barrowman as Captain Jack Harkness using the vortex manipulator

Watch Torchwood with John Barrowman! Vote now to pick which episode

Russell T Davies and Christopher Eccleston (Getty, BBC, HF)

Russell T Davies offers an amazing alternative Doctor Who regeneration in Rose: The Prequel

Doctor Who: Rose

Russell T Davies reveals Rose: The Sequel is coming