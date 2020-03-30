Accessibility Links

Castlevania has been renewed for season 4 by Netflix

It's good news for fans of Netflix's bloody animation

Castlevania_season_four_renewed

Bless your dead little hearts, Netflix’s  Castlevania has just been renewed for a fourth season following the release of season three on 20th March.

The news was announced on Twitter and was accompanied by a short video which you can watch below.

Based on the hugely popular Japanese video games of the same name, it’s no surprise the horror series has been such a hit.

The fourth series surely spells more betrayal, demon-fighting and gore for Trevor, Sypha, Alucard and co. The third season did plenty of set-up for the next run, from Isaac’s sort of redemption arc to the vampire empresses’ sadistic ploy to get Hector under their thumb.

A release date for season four has yet to be confirmed, but it could be a while yet before the next instalment lands on Netflix, as there was a 17-month gap between the release of seasons two and three.

If you’ve already whizzed through season three of the vampire horror and are looking for your next binge, check out our list of the best Netflix TV series for inspiration.

