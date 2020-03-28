Mad Max Furiosa prequel: George Miller considers Anya Taylor-Joy for the lead role
The director hopes to begin production on the prequel in 2021
Director George Miller is reportedly looking to cast his planned Mad Max prequel film, centring on the character ‘Furiosa’ – and he’s already eyed Emma star Anya Taylor-Joy for the lead role.
The prequel film will follow the young version of Imperator Furiosa, a war captain played by Charlize Theron in the post-apocalyptic 2015 film Mad Max: Fury Road.
Miller, who directed Fury Road and created the dystopian film franchise, has screen tested Taylor-Joy via Skype call, with the aim of starting production in 2021, according to Variety.
Mad Max: Fury Road, which starred Tom Hardy as the titular Max, is set in post-apocalyptic world where civilisation had fallen and the most precious and fought-over resource is fresh water.
