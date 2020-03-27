Accessibility Links

  5. Viewers react to the “emotional” Picard finale

The episode includes "probably the best scene in all of Star Trek," according to fans

Star Trek: Picard episode 7

The hashtag “#PicardFinale” has been trending as viewers post their reactions to the emotional and shocking Picard ending, which included one major character’s death…

*Warning: major spoilers ahead for Picard series one finale*

The episode, “Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 2,” included the shock death of Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart)—before he was resurrected in a synthetic “golem” body created by Dr. Altan Soong (Brent Spiner).

After Picard died, his consciousness was uploaded to the “Dataverse,” a kind of simulated afterlife, and before his resurrection, he was able to have a final and heartwarming talk with his old pal Data (also played by Brent Spiner)—which fans are already dubbing “probably the best scene in all of Star Trek”.

One viewer said that they had watched “the scene between Data and Picard and Data’s death at least 5 times”.

The #PicardFinale was a masterpiece,” another fan posted on Twitter. “So many bits of nostalgia along with some profound philosophical nuggets about life, the universe, and everything …and seeing Riker at the helm of a starship had me marking out. I’m glad Data’s storyline finally came full circle as well [sic].”

“The was good fun, and a bit emotional, especially if you view the whole season as a story about Data,” a viewer suggested.

Meanwhile, some Picard fans have been posting snippets of Data’s dialogue from the show in tribute to him.

Want to watch more Star Trek? There’s plenty on Netflix, or check our our TV Guide for your other viewing needs

All about Star Trek: Picard

Patrick Stewart stars in Star Trek Picard
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
