Viewers react to the “emotional” Picard finale

The hashtag “#PicardFinale” has been trending as viewers post their reactions to the emotional and shocking Picard ending, which included one major character’s death…

*Warning: major spoilers ahead for Picard series one finale*

The episode, “Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 2,” included the shock death of Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart)—before he was resurrected in a synthetic “golem” body created by Dr. Altan Soong (Brent Spiner).

After Picard died, his consciousness was uploaded to the “Dataverse,” a kind of simulated afterlife, and before his resurrection, he was able to have a final and heartwarming talk with his old pal Data (also played by Brent Spiner)—which fans are already dubbing “probably the best scene in all of Star Trek”.

The closing scene with @BrentSpiner and @SirPatStew in the #PicardFinale was probably the best scene in all of Star Trek. pic.twitter.com/uzMk8pARjJ — UtiliTerran (@UtiliTerran) March 27, 2020

One viewer said that they had watched “the scene between Data and Picard and Data’s death at least 5 times”.

I have watched the scene between Data and Picard and Data's death at least 5 times today and have teared up everytime. This is very emotional, but Im glad Data got to grow old. #PicardFinale #StarTrekPicard #Picard pic.twitter.com/Fjnq1yt0Mx — Brian: Detective Lt. Police Squad ???????? (@HeSlimedMe__) March 27, 2020

“The #PicardFinale was a masterpiece,” another fan posted on Twitter. “So many bits of nostalgia along with some profound philosophical nuggets about life, the universe, and everything …and seeing Riker at the helm of a starship had me marking out. I’m glad Data’s storyline finally came full circle as well [sic].”

The #PicardFinale was a masterpiece. So many bits of nostalgia along with some profound philosophical nuggets about life, the universe, and everything …and seeing Riker at the helm of a starship had me marking out. I’m glad Data’s storyline finally came full circle as well. pic.twitter.com/R5vWP8Dkso — Chris Montcalmo Music (@ChrisMonty) March 27, 2020

“The #PicardFinale was good fun, and a bit emotional, especially if you view the whole season as a story about Data,” a viewer suggested.

The #PicardFinale was good fun, and a bit emotional, especially if you view the whole season as a story about Data. A few unexplained and rather convenient plot points but was enjoyable. Looking forward to season 2. #StarTrekPicard — agentsarah6 (@agentsarah6) March 27, 2020

Meanwhile, some Picard fans have been posting snippets of Data’s dialogue from the show in tribute to him.

"Mortality gives meaning to human life…Peace, love, friendship: these are precious because we know they cannot endure. A butterfly that lives forever is really not a butterfly at all." ~ Data#PicardFinale pic.twitter.com/kmyMGbkj2I — Queen Paola ???????? ???????? ???????? (@PaolaQP1231) March 27, 2020

