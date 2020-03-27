Star Trek: Picard’s Brent Spiner says he’ll never play Data again

Star Trek legend Brent Spiner has said that he won’t return to play Data again – after his ionic character was killed off at the end of Star Trek: Picard‘s first season.

Spiner, who first played the character on Star Trek: the Next Generation in 1987, said that he wouldn’t consider the idea of going back and playing the character again, since he feels he can no longer physically convince as the un-ageing android.

Speaking to TV Guide, he said, “I wouldn’t really entertain the idea of doing it again because I just don’t think it would be realistic.

“So it seemed right to me to give him this more gentle sendoff, and it seemed right to me in the context of the entire season of Picard and what Picard himself had been experiencing because of the loss of Data.

“I think it allows him to feel okay about it too. So it seemed like the right thing to do.”

But although Data won’t be returning in the next series, this doesn’t mean Spiner’s time on Star Trek: Picard is over – he also played another role, Alton Soong on the show.

And Spiner said he’d love to return as that character – who is the son of Data’s creator, Dr. Noonien Soong.

When asked about making a further appearance as Alton, Spiner said, “Absolutely. I love working with all of the people on the show. The new cast is fantastic.

“Obviously, to still be working with Patrick is a dream. Now there’s a character that could conceivably go on and continue, so of course I’d love to.”

