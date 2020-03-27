Why is My Secret Terrius in Netflix’s Top 10?

Korean TV series My Secret Terrius has made it into Netflix’s Top 10 after it appeared to predict the coronavirus pandemic back in 2018.

Netflix users were unnerved by the spookily accurate predictions playing out in the show’s tenth episode, which was released two years ago.

In the episode, a doctor reveals that the coronavirus “attacks the respiratory system,” continuing: “What’s more serious is that the coronavirus has an incubation period of two to 14 days,” before later confirming that there’s “no cure or vaccine available at the moment.”

However, while COVID-19 isn’t manmade, in the show the virus has been “manipulated to attack the lungs directly within just five minutes of being exposed.”

The prescient conversation has been widely shared on social media, with Netflix subscribers apparently flocking to the site to see the full clip themselves.

One user even told curious viewers exactly where to fast-forward to for the specific scene.

You can watch the spooky coincidence for yourself on Netflix here.

If, on the other hand, you’d rather not dwell too much on pandemic TV (we’re looking at you, Contagion), check out our best Netflix TV series suggestions for inspiration.