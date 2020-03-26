Doctor Who: How well do you remember Rose?

Happy birthday to Rose! And with Doctor Who‘s big relaunch now 15 years old, today seems like the perfect time to test your knowledge of the episode that started it all.

So, a decade and a half on, how well do you remember Rose? Can you remember the characters, the villains and the best lines? What about the episode’s biggest moments?

To find out, try your luck at our fiendish quiz now. And no cheating!

And if that wasn’t enough Rose anniversary content for you, don’t forget to check out the communal fan rewatch of the episode (featuring episode writer Russell T Davies), details of which are available here.

Doctor Who’s (sort of) birthday is a great day for a party, after all…

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks comes to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021