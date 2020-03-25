Wonder Woman 1984 release date pushed back to August

Wonder Woman 1984 has been delayed by two months due to the recent spread of coronavirus around the world.

The DC Comics film is a sequel to 2017’s solo Wonder Woman flick, which saw the character fight in the trenches of World War One.

As the title would suggest, this upcoming follow-up takes place in the year 1984, where Diana Prince faces a modernising world and a familiar face from her past.

The film had already suffered a seven-month delay, but has now been pushed back yet again due to the pandemic currently gripping the world.

Wonder Woman 1984 will now arrive in cinemas on 14th August 2020, as confirmed by director Patty Jenkins on Twitter.

She said: “We made Wonder Woman 1984 for the big screen and I believe in the power of cinema. In these terrible times, when theatre owners are struggling as so many are, we are excited to re-date our film to August 14th 2020 in a theatre near you, and pray for better times for all by then.”

Wonder Woman 1984 has swapped release dates with Malignant, a horror film from director James Wan, who previously co-created Saw and Insidious.

Variety reports that fellow Warner Bros movies Scoob! and In The Heights are also being delayed as part of the studio’s response to coronavirus.

The former is a fresh new take on the beloved Scooby Doo characters, while the latter is a musical from Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

They had previously been allocated release dates in May and June respectively, but have now been delayed until such time as the outbreak is under control.

They join a long list of films and television shows that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.