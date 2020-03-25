Sonic the Hedgehog getting early video on-demand release date

The new incarnation of Sonic faced a rough road to release, after fans pressured animators into redesigning the lead character. But the film then became a surprise box office hit when it hit cinemas on Valentines Day, showing that all was forgiven and audiences still love the iconic Sega character.

In light of the coronavirus outbreak and the restrictions placed on public gatherings, as well as the extra time we all now have at home, movie makers are trying to think smart and make up for box office losses by bringing forward home release dates.

Universal previously announced that it will provide us with the opportunity to watch some of its new releases from home, including the Trolls sequel which is out on 6th April. Now Paramount Pictures follows with its announcement that Sonic will now be released on digital platforms much earlier than planned, on 27th April.

How to watch Sonic the Hedgehog online

Sonic is the latest in a long line of films to be given an early digital release. Trolls 2, The Invisible Man, The Hunt and Birds of Prey will all be released on home entertainment much earlier than anticipated.

You’ll be able to find them on the likes of Sky Store, Amazon Prime Video, iTunes/Apple TV and Google Play.

Why has Sonic the Hedgehog been released early?

Usually there would be a much longer gap between cinema premiere and home entertainment release date – about three months – but extraordinary circumstances are prompting exceptional behaviour from movie studios.

While some films like new Bond instalment No Time to Die have pushed back their box office release by months, others like Mission: Impossible 7 have been forced to completely stop filming until it is safe for people to gather again.

This unfortunate slowdown in content creation is at odds with soaring TV audiences and the fact that millions of people around the world are looking for some form of entertainment while not able to go about their everyday lives. The thinking is that early digital releases will keep captive audiences happy when they can’t go to the cinema.

Sonic the Hedgehog will now be available to watch at home from 27th April.