Listen to RadioTimes.com’s Doctor Who podcast – revisiting Rose

As the first episode of the modern series approaches its 15th anniversary, we take a look back at where NuWho all began…

Doctor Who - Rose (2005)

Happy birthday to Rose! On Thursday March 26th it’s 15 years since the first episode of modern Doctor Who burst onto screens, regenerating the sci-fi series into the smash-hit show it is today.

In this week’s RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast, Huw Fullerton and Morgan Jeffery take a trip back in time to that inauspicious spring Saturday when Christopher Eccleston’s Doctor and Billie Piper’s Rose first crossed paths, and examine the episode’s legacy from today.

How much can we trace the success of modern Doctor Who to Rose? What does the episode get so right? What hasn’t aged quite so well? And what does it tell us about how New Who would go on to become?

We try to answer all this and more – including our own memories of the series’ launch – in our weekly Who catch-up, which you can listen to above.

Want more Rose action? Doctor Who Magazine’s Emily Cook has organised a rewatch of the episode on Thursday 26th March (unfortunately, we prerecorded this podcast too early to mention it) featuring writer Russell T Davies himself, and you can find out how to join the simulcast here.

Or if you’d rather listen to last week’s edition of our podcast, follow this link.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021

Doctor Who

Revolution of the Daleks
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
