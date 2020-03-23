Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Scifi
  5. Doctor Who fans plan Rose rewatch and Russell T Davies promises “surprise extra material”

Doctor Who fans plan Rose rewatch and Russell T Davies promises “surprise extra material”

Are you ready for the #TripOfALifetime?

Doctor Who - Rose (2005)

Doctor Who fandom came together in a crisis over the weekend, uniting for a communal rewatch of 50th anniversary special The Day of the Doctor – and there are more events on the horizon.

Advertisement

At 7pm on Saturday, fans collectively hit play and used the hashtag #SaveTheDay to converse, with ex-showrunner Steven Moffat even joining Twitter to share new material and insights with fans.

But if you missed out, don’t worry, because at 7pm this Thursday (26th March), there’s another rewatch planned to mark the 15th anniversary of Rose, the episode starring Christopher Eccleston and Billie Piper that relaunched Doctor Who in 2005.

Like Moffat, Russell T Davies has agreed to sign up to Twitter for the night – and he’s also promising to deliver “surprise extra material”.

These events, helping to bring fans together at a time when many are self-isolating or social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic, were the idea of Doctor Who Magazine writer Emily Cook.

“The thinking behind it is that in the absence of any new Doctor Who on TV now series 12 has finished, and given the fact that many people are stuck at home self-isolating and not able to go out for any entertainment, I wanted to find a positive way of using the power of Doctor Who to keep fans interacting,” Cook told RadioTimes.com.

To follow along with the fan rewatch of Rose on Thursday, simply start watching the episode at 7pm (it’s available to stream on both BBC iPlayer and Netflix) and use the Twitter hashtag #TripOfALifetime.

Sounds like a “Fantastic!” evening in to us!

Advertisement

Tags

All about Doctor Who

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 17:00:01 on 27/12/2019 - Programme Name: Doctor Who Series 12 - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. 2) - Picture Shows: GENERIC PORTRAITS FOR EPISODE 2 **STRICTLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 27/12/2019 17:00:01** Graham (BRADLEY WALSH) - (C) BBC / BBC Studios - Photographer: Ray Burmiston
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Pomora Adoption Pack

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 40% off when you adopt an Italian olive tree

Each quarter you’ll receive a shipment of the finest oil straight from your tree!

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Christopher Eccleston and Peter Capaldi in Doctor Who (BBC)

Vote for the best Doctor Who series of the modern era – Group One

Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor in Doctor Who (BBC)

Where is the Doctor really from in Doctor Who?

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 20:00:01 on 02/03/2020 - Programme Name: Doctor Who Series 12 - TX: 01/03/2020 - Episode: n/a (No. 10) - Picture Shows: ++POST TX++ **STRICTLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 02/03/2020 20:00:01** The Doctor (JODIE WHITTAKER) - (C) BBC - Photographer: James Pardon

Huw Fullerton No, Doctor Who’s big new changes don’t betray or ruin anything about the series

Paul McGann, David Tennant, Matt Smith, and John Hurt in a Day of the Doctor poster (BBC)

Doctor Who: Steven Moffat reveals scrapped ideas and behind-the-scenes secrets during mass fan rewatch