Bradley Walsh reveals Doctor Who Easter egg that no-one spotted

The badge his character wears has a secret detail everybody missed...

Bradley Walsh has revealed a Doctor Who easter egg that his character has been wearing proudly throughout the recent season.

In a video posted to the show’s official social media accounts, Walsh breaks down the hidden secrets of a badge pinned to the collar of Graham’s jacket.

What first appears to be simply a West Ham badge is actually something far more elaborate, designed by Walsh himself.

Not only does it pay tribute to 1966 West Ham United and England team members Geoff Hurst, Martin Peters and Bobby Moore, but it also features a hint of subliminal messaging for the sci-fi series.

At the bottom of the crest, it says the words ‘West Ham’ and ‘Obduro’, the latter being a Latin word for endurance and standing your ground.

The first letters of each are emboldened in a different colour, subtly spelling out W-H-O.

Naturally, this would have been a challenging detail to point out amongst the fast-paced action of a typical Doctor Who episode, but the attention to detail is to be lauded.

At the beginning of the month, rumours circulated the internet that Graham could be leaving the TARDIS in the Christmas special, although these are yet to be confirmed.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer and BritBox

All about Doctor Who

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 17:00:01 on 27/12/2019 - Programme Name: Doctor Who Series 12 - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. 2) - Picture Shows: GENERIC PORTRAITS FOR EPISODE 2 **STRICTLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 27/12/2019 17:00:01** Graham (BRADLEY WALSH) - (C) BBC / BBC Studios - Photographer: Ray Burmiston
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
