Doctor Who: Steven Moffat reveals scrapped ideas and behind-the-scenes secrets during mass fan rewatch

On Saturday 21st March, Doctor Who fans around the world did something special. Despite being trapped at home social distancing or in self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic, at 7.00pm GMT they all tuned into 50th anniversary episode The Day of the Doctor at the same time, reliving the highs of the 2013 special all over again.

Advertisement

And joining them was former series showrunner (and Day of the Doctor screenwriter) Steven Moffat, who made a surprise return to Twitter after quitting the platform a few years ago in order to join in the conversation online.

Hi. Steven Moffat here. Actual Steven Moffat, if there's still anyone bothering to pretend to be me. Only here for the Day Of The Doctor tweet-a-long, 7pm GMT, 21st March. #savetheday Disappearing after that BEFORE THEY GET ME!!!! — Steven Moffat (@StevenWMoffat) March 21, 2020

Prior to the episode’s launch, Moffat had quickly penned a short introduction video full of in-jokes and callbacks and performed by former series star Dan Starkey, but his contribution didn’t stop there, regularly chiming in during the simultaneous watch to offer behind-the-scenes tidbits about The Day of the Doctor’s production.

Found this. An abandoned script idea. An intro spoken by the Doctor … or someone … Glad I abandoned it, it's not very good. And it gives the game away. But what the hell! — Steven Moffat (@StevenWMoffat) March 21, 2020

This included a scrapped introductory speech, which Moffat subsequently shared, saying: “Long ago, on the lost world of Gallifrey, the planet of the Time Lords, there was a legend much loved by the children. It told of a great hero who who would return on their darkest day to save them all. But first he would have to save himself.”

Now here's a thing. The whole room,with the David picture in it, was supposed to be a lift. We shot a bit where all the pictures slid up the walls as the room descended. Everyone thought it was too silly. I loved it. #SaveTheDay — Steven Moffat (@StevenWMoffat) March 21, 2020

And that wasn’t the only idea to hit the cutting room floor, with Moffat also noting another sequence or two that didn’t make the edit, as well as a few choice lines he regretted removing.

We stupidly cut a line here. John Hurt yells out the door "You can't lock me up with those two. I'll have my head off now!" J. Hurt was so FUNNY saying that, and we were fools. #SaveTheDay — Steven Moffat (@StevenWMoffat) March 21, 2020

Largely, though, even all these years later Moffat said he was extremely happy with what he and the Doctor Who team managed to put together.

The playing in this scene is stellar, and that makes it work. I think I rewrote it too often though Pulls in slightly too many directions. I overthought. But with that cast, who cares? #SaveTheDay — Steven Moffat (@StevenWMoffat) March 21, 2020

Though he did still have a regret or two about how it all came together.

I think I improved it in the book. I added flashbacks. And River Song and a robot clown. Any dungeon scene would be improved by River Song and a robot clown. #SaveTheDay — Steven Moffat (@StevenWMoffat) March 21, 2020

And for fans of the unique minutiae of Doctor Who production, his entire commentary was a pretty unique gift.

David's TARDIS was in the Doctor Who experience. But we only had it for half a day, so I rewrote the script to revert to Matt's TARDIS. #SaveTheDay — Steven Moffat (@StevenWMoffat) March 21, 2020

By the end, the fans had been transported to a happier time, and Moffat himself was getting a little emotional. And with fans around the world coming together to celebrate something he created, can you blame him?

Ah, that was lovely. Well for me, anyway. In fact it was "home the long way round." #SaveTheDay — Steven Moffat (@StevenWMoffat) March 21, 2020

To check out Steven Moffat’s full, lengthy commentary to the episode (which we’ve only given a snapshot of here) check out his twitter account @StevenWMoffat while you can – though who knows? With everyone stuck at home, maybe this won’t be the last episode fans can convince him to lend his time to.

Miss that show. Miss the madness and the speed and the vitality of it. And I miss you lot. Stay well. Stay home. If you've indulged in panic buying take it all to the door of the nearest NHS worker. Save the world. #SaveTheDay — Steven Moffat (@StevenWMoffat) March 21, 2020

Advertisement

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021. Want to watch something tonight? Check out our TV listings