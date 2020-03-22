Doctor Who audio producers Big Finish cancel summer event amid coronavrius pandemic

After previously halting production on their range of dramas, audio production company Big Finish have announced that they are postponing their annual Big Finish Day event on June 6th (which was due to take place at the Derby QUAD cinema) thanks to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

The company, known for their Doctor Who audio adventures as well as other TV adaptations and original dramas, have offered to let fans retain their tickets for the mini-convention when it’s eventually rescheduled, though they noted that refunds were also available.

“With huge regret we must announce that Big Finish Day 2020 will be postponed until further notice,” they said in a release.

“Following the growing concerns around coronavirus, we are engaging fully with the guidance of the Government which now places restrictions on mass gatherings.

“We care deeply about our listeners, our friends at Whoovers and Derby QUAD – and our brilliant guests and creative teams who were due to attend on 6 June.”

Described as “your chance to meet the creators and stars of the many worlds of Big Finish and to catch up on any releases you may have missed,” Big Finish Day also includes includes interview panels and autograph opportunities with the stars of various dramas, as well as workshops and more.

Attendees seeking refunds were urged to contact Derby QUAD’s box office directly (though the cinema is currently closed), and Big Finish noted that they were looking at alternative options to connect with fans during the current turmoil.

“Rest assured that Big Finish is working hard with all partners to reschedule Big Finish Day, and we are also looking into options for replacement ‘virtual’ events to be run online in the meantime,” the release said.

“We are so sorry to have to bring you this disappointing news – we were looking forward to the day as much as you.

“Your patience during this period is greatly appreciated. We are all in uncharted territory and will continue to put safety first.”

At least fans still have plenty of already-recorded Big Finish dramas coming out to look forward to..

