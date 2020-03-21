Steven Moffat creates brand-new Doctor Who scene ahead of special Day of the Doctor rewatch

Doctor Who fans around the world are joining together for a special rewatch of 2013 special The Day of the Doctor to beat the self-isolation blues– and ahead of the big simultaneous screening, former series showrunner Steven Moffat has created a special treat for them.

Advertisement

RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal that Moffat has penned a brand-new short Doctor Who scene to reintroduce the anniversary special to fans, featuring a “much-loved Doctor Who character” (yet to be revealed) and set to be released online at 6.30pm GMT on Saturday 21st March, half an hour before the Day of the Doctor rewatch at 7.00pm.

Update: You can now watch the scene online.

“Seeing as we’re all stuck in self-isolation with nothing to do, and given so many fans have got engaged with this now-global Day of the Doctor rewatch party, I thought it might be fun to create a new introduction video, inspired by the one which was shown in cinemas [below] before the Anniversary Special was simulcast in 2013!” Doctor Who Magazine’s Emily Cook (who first organised the rewatch) told RadioTimes.com.

“I approached Steven Moffat with the idea and, amazingly, he jumped on board! He’s written a special scene which is utterly brilliant! Brand-new Doctor Who created remotely while we’re all in self-isolation. I really hope fans enjoy this! It’s a real treat!”

Written, filmed and edited remotely, the scene currently remains under wraps but looks set to only increase the excitement for the global online event, which was organised by Cook to cheer up fans as they’re forced to stay home during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Want to Vworp your way to a galaxy’s worth of Doctor Who content? Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to our Whosletter to keep up with all the latest series news, episode reviews and interviews, along with plenty of our classic features from deep within the TARDIS archives. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“The thinking behind it is that in the absence of any new Doctor Who on TV now series 12 has finished, and given the fact that many people are stuck at home self-isolating and not able to go out for any entertainment, I wanted to find a positive way of using the power of Doctor Who to keep fans interacting,” Cook previously told RadioTimes.com.

“The idea seems to have gone down well so far! If it works and is a success, I’m definitely going to plan more of these ‘Who at Home’ simulcasts in the weeks to come, giving fans who are joining in the chance to vote on which episodes they’d like to watch together next.”

Starring David Tennant, Matt Smith and John Hurt among others, The Day of the Doctor was seen as a series highpoint by fans, making it a great candidate for the first of these Doctor Who simulcasts.

And who knows? Maybe as these Doctor Who screenings continue, we’ll see even more responses from the cast and creatives. If nothing else, it’s convinced Steven Moffat to (briefly) return to Twitter…

Advertisement

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021. Want to watch something tonight? Check out our TV Guide now.