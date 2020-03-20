Lister becomes a cat god in new Red Dwarf special trailer

In these difficult/unprecedented/troubling/trying/other-scary-adjective times, we could do with a chuckle. In other words, we could do with a new Red Dwarf trailer.

Fortunately, comedy channel Dave has obliged, dropping a brilliant sneak peek at upcoming feature-length special The Promised Land.

Reuniting the original cast of Chris Barrie (Rimmer), Craig Charles (Lister), Danny John-Jules (Cat) Robert Llewellyn (Kryten) – plus computer Holly (Norman Lovett) – the trailer sees the gang cross cat clerics who worship Lister as a God. But as Kryten, Cat and Rimmer point out, he’s far from a deity – “an absolute zero,” says Rimmer.

If that doesn’t deserve a watch then the visual effects of the trailer do: they’re surprisingly good, a ship battle across the surface of a desert planet being the highlight.

So what else can we expect from the 90-minute special? Dave has already announced the show – filmed in front of a live studio audience over two nights – will centre on three three cat clerics (Tom Bennett, Mandeep Dhillon, Lucy Pearman) who are hunted down by Rodon, a ruthless feral cat leader (Ray Fearon) vowing to wipe out all cats who worship anyone but him.

Can Lister keep them safe from such a tyrannical Smeg Head? We’ve only got a short wait to find out…

Red Dwarf: The Promised Land is on Thursday, 9th April on Dave