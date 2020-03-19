Simon Pegg and Nick Frost reprise their Shaun of the Dead roles to tell us all to stay home and stay safe

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost have released a new video clip referencing their iconic Shaun of the Dead roles and the message from Shaun and Ed is clear: don’t panic.

To be more specific, we should all “stay at home, have a cup of tea and wait for all this to blow over.”

The video, titled The Plan, sees Pegg and Frost parody the famous sequence in 2004’s Shaun of the Dead in which their characters plan to hole up in their local pub The Winchester and wait out a zombie outbreak.

This time, though, they’re both staying at home and reminding us that, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, “we’re all in this together”.

“Don’t be selfish, look after each other, [and] give someone a call if you think they might be lonely,” says Pegg.

Oh, and the 104 second video also manages to fit in a retort to anyone who thinks that Ed character’s “Alright, gay!” line from Shaun of the Dead was homophobic. So there’s that.

Mostly though, The Plan’s message is short, sweet and simple: “Don’t panic – we can beat the apocalypse… together.”

Funk yeah!

