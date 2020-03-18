Doctor Who audio producers Big Finish suspend recording amid coronavirus pandemic

Big Finish – best known for its ranges of Doctor Who audio plays – has taken the decision to suspend all recording sessions in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Though recording has been temporarily halted, pre- and post-production on productions already in the can will continue apace with staff working remotely.

In a statement, Big Finish chairman Jason Haigh-Ellery said: “We have always worked considerably in advance – indeed some of our series have recordings dates that are up to four years in advance of their release date. So we are lucky enough to have many productions already ‘in the can’.

“Subsequently, pausing recordings will cause minimal disruption to this year’s releases.” Haigh-Ellery continued: “The majority of Big Finish’s staff are freelance and work from home and so are fully able to continue to work remotely, whether writing productions for when we re-open the studios, or editing and sound designing those productions already recorded.

“However, the safety of our actors is of paramount importance and, given the advice by public health experts to limit the risk of transmitting the virus, we have taken the decision to suspended our recording schedule in consultation with the studios that we use on a regular basis.

Insisting that it’s very much “business as usual for Big Finish”, Haigh-Ellery added that there are currently no plans to postpone the annual Big Finish Day fan gathering at Quad, Derby, which is currently scheduled for 6th June 2020.