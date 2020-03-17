Red Dwarf: The Promised Land reveals epic poster for feature-length special

It’s only been a week since Red Dwarf dropped the first teaser trailer for its upcoming feature-length special but the hype train for the show’s new feature-length special continues apace.

The sci-fi sitcom’s broadcaster Dave has just unveiled an epic poster for The Promised Land, the 90-minute episode set to air next month.

The poster confirms the return of Norman Lovett as senile supercomputer Holly, last seen in series 12 finale ‘Skipper’ having been absent from the show since its eighth series (aired in 1999).

The boys from the Dwarf – Lister (Craig Charles), Cat (Danny John-Jules) and Kryten (Robert Llewellyn) feature as you might expect, though Rimmer (Chris Barrie) is noticeably sporting a new look, being clad in some sort of superhero-style muscle suit.

Guest star Ray Fearon also appears on the poster in his role of Rodon, leader of the feral cats.

Red Dwarf: The Promised Land will see the regular posse meet three cat clerics (played by Tom Bennett, Mandeep Dhillon and Lucy Pearman) who worship Lister as their God. Lister vows to help them as they’re being hunted by Rodon, who has vowed to wipe out all cats who worship anyone but him.

Sounds like a smeggin’ good time to us…

Red Dwarf: The Promised Land will air on Dave in April