Marvel’s Black Widow will miss May 2020 release date following coronavirus outbreak

Black Widow has officially had its release date pushed back.

Advertisement

The Marvel movie was originally set to be released to cinemas in the UK and North America on 1st May 2020, but will now miss that date as a result of growing concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

Disney is yet to confirm exactly how long the film’s release will be postponed, with no new release date set for any territories.

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Black Widow – starring Scarlett Johansson – is the latest major Hollywood blockbuster to be pushed back as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, following similar postponements for the likes of Fast & Furious 9, A Quiet Place Part II and the latest James Bond film No Time To Die.

Though cinemas in the US are yet to close, Odeon and Cineworld in the UK are among a number of cinema chains to have closed their doors.

With the coronavirus now a global pandemic, the UK government is advising its citizens to work from home and avoid large gatherings in an attempt to help curb the spread of the disease.

Advertisement

Directed by Cate Shortland, Black Widow follows Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff as she confronts her past and the broken relationships left in her wake as she is hunted down by the enigmatic villain Taskmaster. David Harbour (Stranger Things), Florence Pugh (Little Women) and Rachel Weisz (The Favourite) also star.