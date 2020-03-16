Accessibility Links

All of Marvel’s Disney+ shows have been halted due to coronavirus

Three Marvel shows were currently filming for the new streaming service

Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier in Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney Plus

Production has been halted on television shows set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a precaution due to coronavirus.

Filming on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki has been suspended until further notice.

Shows that are in pre-production but are yet to start shooting, such as She-Hulk and Ms Marvel, will continue to be worked on remotely.

Last week, Winter Soldier actor Sebastian Stan told his Instagram followers that the cast and crew of his upcoming series were being “sent home” from their Prague shoot.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier had been expected to debut on Disney+ in late August, while WandaVision was scheduled for December, but it is now uncertain whether either series will arrive on time.

Disney has also suspended production on all of its live-action films, which includes Marvel’s Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings.

The director of the upcoming film, which stars Simu Liu as a martial arts superhero, has gone into self-isolation awaiting coronavirus test results.

Richard E. Grant was recently added to the cast of Loki’s Disney+ series, joining Tom Hiddleston, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Owen Wilson.

Disney Plus launches in the UK on Tuesday 24th March. 

