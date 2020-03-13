Exclusive behind the scenes Stranger Things special airs tonight on Sport Relief

While Stranger Things fans eagerly await updates on the fourth series currently in production, they will no doubt be glad to hear that an exclusive one-off special of the Upside Down is set to arrive imminently.

A behind the scenes film will air tonight as part of BBC One’s Sport Relief.

Allowing viewers to “look behind the curtain to see the magic that brings hit Netflix show Stranger Things to life”, Sport Relief added the documentary will see the world of the Upside Down as it’s never been seen before, presented by the cast and special effects experts.

Fans have been promised some unexpected cameos along the way, so there may be a few familiar faces on-screen.

The film makes up part of this evening’s Sport Relief coverage, which kicked off at 7pm on BBC One. Those that miss it will still have the opportunity to view the film online via the Comic Relief and Red Nose Day USA’s YouTube accounts.

The special is one of many segments comprising Sport Relief coverage – with other highlights including a Killing Eve parody titled Killing Steves, and a Line of Duty sketch featuring Jason Isaacs and Lee Mack alongside the regular cast.

Presenting duties for the extravaganza are being shared by Gary Lineker, Paddy McGuinness, Alex Scott MBE, Emma Willis, Rylan Clark-Neal, Oti Mabuse and Tom Allen.

Sport Relief airs tonight at 7pm on BBC One