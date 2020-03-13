Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Scifi
  5. Exclusive behind the scenes Stranger Things special airs tonight on Sport Relief

Exclusive behind the scenes Stranger Things special airs tonight on Sport Relief

The documentary reportedly looks "behind the curtain to see the magic" that brings the Netflix show to life

Finn Wolfhard as Mike, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas and Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin in Stranger Things 2

While Stranger Things fans eagerly await updates on the fourth series currently in production, they will no doubt be glad to hear that an exclusive one-off special of the Upside Down is set to arrive imminently.

Advertisement

A behind the scenes film will air tonight as part of BBC One’s Sport Relief.

Allowing viewers to “look behind the curtain to see the magic that brings hit Netflix show Stranger Things to life”, Sport Relief added the documentary will see the world of the Upside Down as it’s never been seen before, presented by the cast and special effects experts.

Fans have been promised some unexpected cameos along the way, so there may be a few familiar faces on-screen.

The film makes up part of this evening’s Sport Relief coverage, which kicked off at 7pm on BBC One. Those that miss it will still have the opportunity to view the film online via the Comic Relief and Red Nose Day USA’s YouTube accounts.

The special is one of many segments comprising Sport Relief coverage – with other highlights including a Killing Eve parody titled Killing Steves, and a Line of Duty sketch featuring Jason Isaacs and Lee Mack alongside the regular cast.

Presenting duties for the extravaganza are being shared by Gary Lineker, Paddy McGuinness, Alex Scott MBE, Emma Willis, Rylan Clark-Neal, Oti Mabuse and Tom Allen.

Advertisement

Sport Relief airs tonight at 7pm on BBC One

Tags

All about Sport Relief

Finn Wolfhard as Mike, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas and Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin in Stranger Things 2
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Pomora Adoption Pack

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 40% off when you adopt an Italian olive tree

Each quarter you’ll receive a shipment of the finest oil straight from your tree!

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Robert Finster as Freud (Netflix)

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

Sofia Hublitz, Laura Linney and Jason Bateman in Ozark (Netflix)

New on Netflix March 2020 – TV, film and originals release dates

Harry Kane poses in the studio, in London, wearing a Sport Relief 2020 'It's Game On' T-Shirt for the 2020 Sport Relief campaign. (Photo by Philip Haynes/Comic Relief)

When is Sport Relief 2020? TV schedule and where to get a t-shirt

Programme Name: The Greatest Dancer - TX: 07/03/2020 - Episode: n/a (No. 9) - Picture Shows: ***Live Show*** Oti Mabuse, Michael and Jowita - (C) Thames/Syco - Photographer: Tom Dymond

The Greatest Dancer could be axed – but no decision has been made just yet