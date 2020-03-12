A Quiet Place: Part 2 indefinitely delayed due to coronavirus

A Quiet Place: Part 2 will not be released next week as originally planned, director John Krasinski has revealed.

Initially scheduled for release on 19th March in the UK and 20th March in the US, the film has now been indefinitely delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The film stars Emily Blunt in the lead role and continues the story of the smash-hit horror movie from 2018.

Krasinski told fans on Twitter that the film would be delayed until it is safe for people to see it in groups.

“One of the things I’m most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together. Well, due to the ever-changing circumstances of what’s going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that,” he said.

“I’m gonna wait to release the film til we can all see it together! So here’s to our group movie date! See you soon!”

A Quiet Place: Part 2 joins No Time To Die and Peter Rabbit 2 on the list of films to abandon their release dates for slots later in the year.

More delays are expected in the coming weeks, with all eyes looking towards incoming blockbusters like Disney’s Mulan (whose European premiere has been scaled back) and Marvel’s Black Widow.

The coronavirus has also led to the cancellation of major public events like the E3 gaming convention and SXSW festival, with the future of major sporting events now also in question.