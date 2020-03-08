Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Scifi
  5. When is WandaVision TV series released on Disney+?

When is WandaVision TV series released on Disney+?

The series, which stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, had previously been slated for a March 2021 release

WandaVision

There’s still a few weeks to go until Disney+ launches in the UK on 24th March, but there’s already some good news in store for future subscribers.

Advertisement

One of the new platform’s most anticipated original shows, Marvel series WandaVision, will now be debuting on the service later this year, having previously been earmarked for a Spring 2021 release.

The news was first revealed in a video that offered a glimpse at all of the major Disney+ releases set to launch in 2020, with first-looks at the Lizzie McGuire reboot and The Mandalorian season two among the other highlights.

This was followed up by a tweet from the official Disney+ account, which confirmed the news that the series would come later in 2020.

Exactly what WandaVision will be about remains something of a mystery at this stage, although we do know that it will consist of six episodes and will see Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprising their MCU roles as Wanda Maximoff and Vision respectively – with the latter seemingly brought back following his death in Avengers: Infinity War.

The series will also star Teyonah Parris (Mad Men), Kat Dennings (Thor), Randall Park (Ant-Man and the Wasp) and Kathryn Hahn (Private Life).

The stars have so far compared the series to a sitcom, calling the show ‘bonkers” in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Olsen said, “It is a mash-up between American sitcoms throughout the decades and Marvel film with these characters.”

And Bettany added, ““I think there’s been a real progression in the characters and the relationship and to actually be able to spend the time on that. Each time there’s more exciting stuff for us to do.… The scripts we are reading so far are so bonkers.”

Advertisement

We’re certainly intrigued…

Tags

All about WandaVision

The Mandalorian
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

loki series

Marvel’s Loki series adds Flowers star Sophia Di Martino to cast

Tatiana Maslany plays She-Hulk on Disney Plus

When is She-Hulk released on Disney+? Cast, trailer, plot and more

Disney Plus UK launch

Disney+ UK guide: Price, app and all your questions answered

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - APRIL 15: Kevin Feige attends the filmmakers press conference for Marvel Studios' 'Avengers: Endgame' South Korea premiere on April 15, 2019 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images for Disney)

Superheroes of Marvel’s Disney+ shows will also appear in upcoming film projects