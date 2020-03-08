Which was the best episode of Doctor Who series 12?

With Doctor Who series 12 now concluded, there’s only one thing to do – obsessively talk about it over and over again until we get any hint of new episodes.

And with that lofty goal in mind we have a question for you, our loyal readers – which was your favourite episode of Doctor Who’s latest series? Are you still overwhelmed by Orphan 55, fondly reminiscing over Spyfall and processing Fugitive of the Judoon?

Did the mental health themes of Can You Hear Me? leave their mark, or were you a bigger fan of Praxeus and The Haunting of Villa Diodati?

Or are you still so mind-blown by the two-part finale that you can’t even think of any episodes that came before?

Whichever series 12 episode is your favourite, we want to hear about it. Look through the list above, cast your mind back through time and space to each episode, and pick carefully – you only get one vote, so make it count.

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks will come to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021