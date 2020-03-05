Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Scifi
  5. Avengers star Chris Evans reportedly joins Doctor Strange director on new film

Avengers star Chris Evans reportedly joins Doctor Strange director on new film

The actor is said to be lining up his next post-Captain America project, movie Bermuda

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Chris Evans attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Marvel superstar Chris Evans is circling the lead role in Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson’s latest film, according to reports.

Advertisement

Bermuda is an action-adventure movie set in the mysterious Bermuda Triangle, which has been in production for several years.

Derrickson recently signed on to direct the film, as well as rewrite the script with his frequent collaborator C. Robert Cargill.

According to Variety, hot off his success with the record-breaking Marvel blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, and quirky murder mystery Knives Out, Evans is the favourite to take the lead.

Derrickson’s own relationship with Marvel came to an abrupt end earlier this year, when he quit the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, citing “creative differences”.

It is rumoured the next adventure for Benedict Cumberbatch’s magic-wielding superhero will be taken on by Sam Raimi, who directed the original Spider-Man trilogy with Tobey Maguire.

The Bermuda Triangle – an area to the west of the North Atlantic Ocean –  has built a perplexing reputation over the years, as several boats and planes have gone missing there.

No plot details about Bermuda have been revealed, although it seems likely the story could be inspired by these cases.

Advertisement

Bermuda does not yet have a release date

Tags

All about Bermuda

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Chris Evans attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Cooks Professional 1000W Stand Mixer

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get £10 off the fantastic 1000W Cooks Professional Stand Mixer

Whip up some of your best bakes yet with this powerful and easy-to-use stand mixer

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Netflix, The Expanse, Thomas Jane

The best TV shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK

A Star Is Born (2018) Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga

The best movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video

WESTWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: Chris Evans attends the Premiere of Lionsgate's

Chris Evans reportedly in talks for The Little Shop of Horrors role

104605

What would YOU like to see in Doctor Who series 10?