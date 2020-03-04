Netflix’s horror series Marianne has been cancelled after just one season

Accessibility Links

The horror series followed a young French novelist who learns that her terrifying literary creations live in the real world

marianne

Netflix’s French-language horror series Marianne has been cancelled after just one season, despite positive reviews from both critics and horror-maestro Stephen King himself.

The series followed Emma (Victoire Du Bois), a French horror novelist who begins to realise that the frightening characters she writes about are also in the real world.

Series creator Samuel Bodin announced the news on Instagram, posting a still from the series and captioning it: “There won’t be a second season for MARIANNE. We are very sorry and sad about that. But we will see you in other stories…”

Stephen King, whose books include Carrie, The Shining, and It, previously tweeted praise for the series, informing his followers:“If you’re one of those sickos–like me–who enjoys being scared, MARIANNE (Netflix) will do the job. There are glints of humor that give it a STRANGER THINGS vibe. It also has (I say it with all due modesty) a Stephen King vibe.”

You can watch the first (and only) series of Marianne on Netflix.

