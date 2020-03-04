Fleabag’s Brett Gelman will be a series regular in Stranger Things season 4

Brett Gelman will be made a series regular on Stranger Things season 4, following the popularity of his recurring character Murray Bauman, a private investigator and conspiracy theorist, throughout series two and three.

Advertisement

Gelman is best known for his role as Murray and for starring in Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag, in which he plays the insufferable husband of Fleabag’s high-maintenance sister, Claire.

Murray was first introduced in series two, when he was hired by Barbara “Barb” Holland’s parents to try and discover what had happened to their daughter (she was killed by the Demigorgon in series one), before helping Nancy and Jonathan expose the wrongdoing of Hawkins National Laboratory and achieve justice for Barb.

Get all the latest sci-fi/ fantasy news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sci-fi/ fantasy and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

In series three, his ability to speak Russian came in handy when he served as a translator for Alexei, a sympathetic Russian who revealed to Chief Hopper the extent of the Russian complex beneath Starcourt Mall.

Advertisement

Murray’s language skills may prove even more important in series 4, which appears to be partly set in Russia following a new teaser clip revealing that Hopper has been captured and is being forced to work for the Soviets. Could Murray and the kids team-up and embark on a daring rescue mission in Russia?