Star Wars’ Adam Driver came to the rescue at Ben Affleck’s son’s birthday party

The Star Wars actor taped a special message from Kylo Ren for Ben Affleck's young son...

Adam Driver as Kylo Ren in Star Wars Rise of Skywalker

Ben Affleck has revealed how Star Wars actor Adam Driver saved his young son’s birthday party by dressing up as Kylo Ren and taping a birthday video message, before posting a signed card and Star Wars merchandise.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Good Will Hunting actor revealed that his own presents for his son hadn’t arrived in time for the party, but that Driver’s taped message and gifts saved the day.

“I said, ‘Son, my presents didn’t get here on time. But I did get a present from somebody who really wanted it make sure you had a gift’,” Affleck said. He added that playing the video for his son was “an incredibly moving and powerful moment. Adam made me a hero to my kid – how do you repay that?… It meant the f***ing world to me.”

You can watch the exchange from around 8 minutes in below.

Affleck and Driver are set to c0-star, along with Killing Eve‘s Jodie Comer and Affleck’s long-term friend and frequent collaborator Matt Damon, in historical thriller The Last Duel.

The film was co-written by Affleck, Damon and Nicole Holofcener and is directed by Ridley Scott. It is expected to hit theatres in 2021.

