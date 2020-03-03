When is Star Trek 4 released in cinemas? What is it about? Is Quentin Tarantino directing?

It’s been almost four years since the last Star Trek feature film, Star Trek: Beyond, was released in cinemas, with the follow up already having had something of a troubled history – but it’s believed plans are now very much back on track.

So, as if the debut of Star Trek: Picard, an upcoming third run of Star Trek: Discovery and new animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks wasn’t enough, it looks like Trekkies will have another film to look forward to soon as well.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new film…

Is Quentin Tarantino directing?

Despite the persistence of heavy rumours linking the acclaimed auteur with the franchise, Tarantino will not be behind the camera for this effort – with directorial duties instead going to Fargo TV creator Noah Hawley.

However there are still some rumblings that a Tarantino Star Trek venture could be on the cards at some point in the future, and franchise legend George Takei previously told RadioTimes.com that he would like to see it happen – so don’t rule it out yet!

When is Star Trek 4 in cinemas?

Given production is yet to begin on the next movie, it seems certain that we can’t expect it this year – so a 2021 date is the earliest we can hope for, although even that seems slightly unlikely.

The past three Star Trek films have had releases in either May or July, so a spring/summer release in 2022 could be a good bet – although we’ll keep you in the loop if we hear anything more substantive.

It is understood that production will begin soon after Noah Hawley is finished with Fargo season 4 – which is set to air in April this year.

However, in March 2020 star Simon Pegg cast doubts over whether we’d actually see a fourth instalment at all – claiming that the team’s “enthusiasm to do another one” had diminished since the tragic death of Anton Yelchin.

What is Star Trek 4 called?

We’ve not heard anything regarding a name for the next film yet – so it’s still anybody’s guess as things stand.

But we know that it definitely won’t be released under the name Star Trek 4 – Noah Hawley recently told the Hollywood Reporter “To call it Star Trek IV is kind of a misnomer. I have my own take on the franchise as a lifelong fan.”

What will it be about?

We’re sure that the plot will be kept pretty firmly under wraps until the film’s released, but one thing we know for sure is that Hawley is determined to put his own stamp on the long-running franchise.

He told Deadline, “I have my own story and want to make sure as I did with Fargo and Legion that I’m respectful to the underlying material. That I’m not unintentionally changing things that people love or feel passionate about. So, it’s important to do that research as I go.”

Composer Jeff Russo also spoke about working on the movie’s score to Flickering Myth, saying that he had been in touch with Hawley about it: “we’ve talked what he is going to want from a musical perspective, and how to approach it, and what the story is looking like it’s going to be, which is extremely exciting to me.”

Though he wasn’t allowed to give away any specific details about the plot, he did say it is “really, really, really incredible. From what I have heard, it’s really, really thrilling.”

Who is in the Star Trek 4 cast?

The good news is that series star Chris Pine will be reprising his role as James T Kirk, after earlier speculation had suggested that he might be ending his association with the franchise.

He is very likely to be joined in the cast by other Star Trek favourites Zachary Quinto (Spock), Zoe Saldana (Uhura), Karl Urban (Bones), John Cho (Sulu) and Simon Pegg (Scotty)

However, despite earlier reports, it is understood that Chris Hemsworth, who played Kirk’s father in the 2009 film and made a voice cameo in Star Trek Into Darkness, will not feature in the upcoming project.

Kirk’s dad is long dead so it would certainly have been an interesting development – but it seems we won’t get to see how any reunion would have played out.

Are there any new cast members?

There’s bound to be some new stars joining for the film – but it’s all quiet on the casting front so far.

When asked about new cast in the aforementioned interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Hawley said, “Yeah, I think so. Yeah. It’s early days. I don’t know. But new characters often involve new cast.”

Is there a trailer?

Given that the film hasn’t yet gone into production it will be no surprise that there is no trailer yet – but as soon as one is available we’ll update this page accordingly!