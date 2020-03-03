Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Scifi
  5. Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker novelisation confirms Rey and Kylo kiss was not romantic

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker novelisation confirms Rey and Kylo kiss was not romantic

The final kiss between Kylo and Rey is described in the novel as one of "gratitude"

Star Wars - Rey and Kylo kiss

The climactic kiss between Kylo Ren and Rey at the end of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was a pretty major moment – the result of three films worth of build-up.

Advertisement

But according to the soon-to-be-released official novelisation of the film, the kiss between the former adversaries was not romantic in nature.

Fans of the franchise noted while perusing advanced copies of the book that the description of the incident leaves it pretty clear that there was no romantic intent.

It reads, “His heart was full as Rey reached for his face, let her fingers linger against his cheek. And then, wonder of wonders, she leaned forward and kissed him.

“A kiss of gratitude, acknowledgement of their connection, celebration that they’d found each other at last.

“But then she drew back, concern on her face. She could feel him growing cold.

“Ben smiled at her.

“He had given Rey back to the galaxy. It wouldn’t atone for the darkness he’d wrought, but it was what he could do.”

Advertisement

So there you have it – canonically the kiss is one of gratitude and not of romance, which will certainly be different to how many fans viewed the incident while watching the film…

Tags

All about Star Wars Episode IX: the Rise of Skywalker

Baby Yoda in The Mandalorian on Disney Plus (Disney+)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Pomora Adoption Pack

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 40% off when you adopt an Italian olive tree

Each quarter you’ll receive a shipment of the finest oil straight from your tree!

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Adam Driver as Kylo Ren in Star Wars Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars Adam Driver reprises Kylo Ren role for hilarious SNL sketch

Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo), Poe (Oscar Isaac), Finn (John Boyega), Rey (Daisy Ridley) and C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) in STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER.

Star Wars Is an MCU-style connected universe coming?

John Boyega stars as Finn in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, directed by JJ Abrams

Star Wars Episode IX’s original scrapped script may have been leaked – but what would have happened?

Star Wars legend Nien Nunb (LucasFilm)

Comfortably Nunb Classic Star Wars actor DENIES his character died in Rise of Skywalker