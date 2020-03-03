Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Scifi
  5. Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole may be leaving Doctor Who – but not forever

Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole may be leaving Doctor Who – but not forever

RadioTimes.com understands that even if festive special Revolution of the Daleks is their final story, the pair may still crop up from time to time in Jodie Whittaker's adventures

19306095-low_res-doctor-who-series-12

They may have survived the Cybermen and the Master, but reports suggest that two Doctor Who stars will soon be leaving the TARDIS behind – at least for now.

Advertisement

According to sources, current series stars Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole – who play Graham and Ryan, friends to Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor – could be set to depart the BBC sci-fi drama following upcoming festive special Revolution of the Daleks, leaving Whittaker and fellow companion Mandip Gill (who plays Yaz) to continue in the upcoming series 13.

Exactly how their exit story would unfold remains a mystery, but RadioTimes.com understands that it may be an open-ended departure, with Cole and Walsh still possibly continuing to make sporadic appearances in Doctor Who despite not being part of the main cast.

This could echo the use of former companions like Freema Agyeman’s Martha Jones, Matt Lucas’s Nardole and John Barrowman’s Captain Jack Harkness, who all recurred in one or more series of Doctor Who despite not being series regulars (Agyeman appeared in five episodes of the 2008 series after departing as a companion in 2007).

Still, it’s likely these plans aren’t set in stone, and could still change with series 13 filming months away.

Accounts of Walsh and Cole’s exit were first reported by the Daily Mirror following months of speculation about the pair’s future in the show, especially after rising star Cole booked a big part in US courtroom drama 61st Street.

Bradley Walsh as Graham, Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor, Tosin Cole as Ryan, Mandip Gill as Yaz - Doctor Who _ Season 12
Bradley Walsh as Graham, Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor, Tosin Cole as Ryan, Mandip Gill as Yaz in Doctor Who (BBC)

Entertainment star Walsh, meanwhile, has long discussed the difficulties of balancing Doctor Who filming with his commitments to TV shows like the Chase and Cash Trapped, and with a new format also adding to his schedule (Take Off with Holly Willoughby) it wouldn’t be such a surprise to see him leave Doctor Who behind, at least for the majority of the time.

The series itself has also teased a departure for Ryan and Graham, with the pair expressing worries about their time travelling with the Doctor in series 12’s seventh episode, Can You Hear Me?.

Mandip Gill’s fellow traveller Yaz, meanwhile, remained keen on TARDIS life – and if these reports are anything to go by, she could stay on with Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor for a while.

“I’d love to [come back]” Gill told RadioTimes.com in February when asked if she’d return for series 13.

“I’m just happy to have been part of two [series],” she said, “and to have been able to explore Yaz.

25

“But I would love to be part of it,” she emphasised.

When contacted by RadioTimes.com the BBC declined to comment.

For now, fans can look forward to seeing all three companions reunite with Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor in the upcoming special Revolution of the Daleks, which was filmed in winter 2019 for a late 2020/early 2021 airdate.

After that, it might be that the Doctor and Yaz have to find a new companion – or two – to rebuild the TARDIS “fam”. Let the speculation begin…

Advertisement

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks comes to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021

Tags

All about Doctor Who

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 17:00:01 on 27/12/2019 - Programme Name: Doctor Who Series 12 - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. 2) - Picture Shows: GENERIC PORTRAITS FOR EPISODE 2 **STRICTLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 27/12/2019 17:00:01** Graham (BRADLEY WALSH) - (C) BBC / BBC Studios - Photographer: Ray Burmiston
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Pomora Adoption Pack

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 40% off when you adopt an Italian olive tree

Each quarter you’ll receive a shipment of the finest oil straight from your tree!

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

The Fugitive Doctor (Jo Martin) in Doctor Who

Doctor Who’s finale leaves a pretty big TARDIS-shaped plot hole

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 20:00:01 on 02/03/2020 - Programme Name: Doctor Who Series 12 - TX: 01/03/2020 - Episode: n/a (No. 10) - Picture Shows: ++POST TX++ **STRICTLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 02/03/2020 20:00:01** The Doctor (JODIE WHITTAKER) - (C) BBC - Photographer: James Pardon

Huw Fullerton No, Doctor Who’s big new changes don’t betray or ruin anything about the series

Escape Hunt A Dalek Awakens cropped

New Doctor Who escape room pits you against a Dalek

Olivia Colman plays Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown

Find your favourite Best series to watch on Netflix right now (December 2020)