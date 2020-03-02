Mark Ruffalo in talks for MCU She-Hulk series on Disney+

Mark Ruffalo has announced that he is in talks to feature on She-Hulk, an upcoming Disney+ series set in the same world as the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The new show will follow Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who develops superhuman powers comparable to those of the Hulk.

In the comic books, her origin sees her seriously wounded after an attack by gang members, requiring an emergency blood transfusion from her cousin: Bruce Banner.

If the live-action Disney+ series intends to offer a faithful adaptation of this story, Ruffalo will need to appear in the role he has portrayed since 2012’s The Avengers.

ComicBook.com reports that the actor confirmed he has entered into “preliminary talks” during a panel at Chicago’s C2E2 convention.

It’s unclear what the extent of his appearance in the series would be, but some fans have questioned whether the show would have a large enough budget to feature him in his full Hulk form.

She-Hulk herself is yet to be cast in the series, although Marvel is reportedly looking for an actress similar to Alison Brie (Netflix’s GLOW), prompting a fan campaign to get the popular star in the role.

Unlike her cousin, She-Hulk is usually depicted as relatively in control of her abilities, maintaining a successful legal career even while in her green giant form.

The series does not yet have a confirmed premiere date, but is expected to launch in late 2021.