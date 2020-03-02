Listen to RadioTimes.com’s Doctor Who podcast: The Timeless Children review

So this is how Doctor Who’s twelfth modern series ends – a major rewriting of the Doctor’s past, a new take on regeneration and a dastardly plot by the Master.

Advertisement

But did The Timeless Children actually make such a big change to Doctor Who lore? In the latest edition of the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast Huw Fullerton, Patrick Cremona and Morgan Jeffery delve into the biggest revelations of the series 12 finale, unpick the continuity shifts and try to guess what comes next.

Are the Morbius Doctors now canon? Will Jo Martin’s Fugitive Doctor return to the series? Why were the Doctor’s past lives redacted, and by who? Has William Hartnell been dethroned as the First Doctor? And how will the Doctor escape her imprisonment ahead of the festive special?

For all that – plus our review of the episode – you can check out the podcast now.

And if you still want to read more about The Timeless Children, please check out our 13 questions about the action-packed finale, or our extended look at the newly-returned Morbius Doctors.

Not enough podcast for you? Well, we’ve also recorded a special look back at the history of the Master, which you can listen to here.

Want to Vworp your way to a galaxy’s worth of Doctor Who content? Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to our Whosletter to keep up with all the latest series news, episode reviews and interviews, along with plenty of our classic features from deep within the TARDIS archives. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

Doctor Who returns to BBC One for a festive special in late 2020/early 2021